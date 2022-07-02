Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTC ELEAF opened at $12.59 on Thursday. EL.En. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.13.
EL.En. Company Profile (Get Rating)
