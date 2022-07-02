Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EL.En. (OTC:ELEAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTC ELEAF opened at $12.59 on Thursday. EL.En. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

EL.En. S.p.A. engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of laser systems in Europe and internationally. The company offers medical laser equipment for use in the fields of physiotherapy, orthopedics, traumatology, rheumatology, dermatology, sports and rehabilitative medicines, surgery, aesthetics, and art; and laser sources and systems for cutting, welding, marking, and engraving on countless materials.

