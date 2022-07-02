BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

