Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $502.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

