Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 112,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,969,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biofrontera Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

