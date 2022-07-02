Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 112,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,969,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biofrontera Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biofrontera (BFRI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.