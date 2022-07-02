BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Mattias Eriksson Sells 12,391 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 461,476 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

