BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $675.69

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 675.69 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 560 ($6.87). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 567 ($6.96), with a volume of 597,242 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 675.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 681.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

