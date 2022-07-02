BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,322 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

