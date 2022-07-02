BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $7.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

