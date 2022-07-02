BMO Capital Markets Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.