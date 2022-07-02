Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

