Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.
BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
