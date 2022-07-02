BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.89

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $21.62. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 259,427 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust ( NYSE:BPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

