Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.
About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
