Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

