BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $750.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $41,968,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

