Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

