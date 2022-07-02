BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $182.92

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.92 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.29). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 185.35 ($2.27), with a volume of 13,459,337 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays set a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.92. The stock has a market cap of £18.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

