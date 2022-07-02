BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as low as C$3.52. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 76,200 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTB.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82.

In related news, Director Michel Léonard purchased 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$49,741.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

