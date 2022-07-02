BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $1.43. BTCS shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 50,029 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BTCS in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

BTCS ( OTCMKTS:BTCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 152.08% and a negative net margin of 880.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTCS Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BTCS in the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BTCS in the first quarter worth $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

