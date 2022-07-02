Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.58.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.17. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

