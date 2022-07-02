Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.98 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,089,581 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.98.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer. It is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.