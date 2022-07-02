Cadence Bank NA Sells 278 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

