Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.85

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.85 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 114.24 ($1.40). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 31,009 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.85. The stock has a market cap of £36.94 million and a PE ratio of 84.64.
About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)
