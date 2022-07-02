Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.85

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.85 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 114.24 ($1.40). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 31,009 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.85. The stock has a market cap of £36.94 million and a PE ratio of 84.64.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

