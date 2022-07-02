Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $20.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.71. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

