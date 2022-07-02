Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $20.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Beauty Health stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.71. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

