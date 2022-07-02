Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $40.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.70% from the company’s previous close.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of INMD opened at $22.51 on Thursday. InMode has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

