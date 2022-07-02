Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,419.83

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,419.83 ($29.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,021.20 ($24.80). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,021.20 ($24.80), with a volume of 1,669 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of £438.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,286.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,419.83.
About Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI)
