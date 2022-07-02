Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.46

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 19790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.