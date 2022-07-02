Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $204.45

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.45 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 217.30 ($2.67). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 213.40 ($2.62), with a volume of 943,718 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.88) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capricorn Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 243 ($2.98) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 285 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 227.57 ($2.79).

The company has a market cap of £679.12 million and a PE ratio of 152.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.45.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.74), for a total value of £1,006,978.80 ($1,235,405.23).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

