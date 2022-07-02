Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$12.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

