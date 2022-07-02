CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 11.6%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 559,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 453,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $136.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the first quarter worth $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

