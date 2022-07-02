CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

CARG stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,867,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

