Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.09

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.09 and traded as low as C$14.80. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 4,210 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.87 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

