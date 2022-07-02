Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

CSL stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $186.16 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.67.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

