Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 89487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.45) to GBX 1,537 ($18.86) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CUK)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.