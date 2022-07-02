Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 89487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.45) to GBX 1,537 ($18.86) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

