Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CADNF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $7.97 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

