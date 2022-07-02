CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.42

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.23. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 227,931 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR)
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.