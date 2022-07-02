CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.42

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.23. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 227,931 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 84,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.