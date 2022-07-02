CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CCL.B opened at C$60.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$75.19.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 72,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at C$5,434,451.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

