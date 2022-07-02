Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Co. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.68. 252,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 821,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Cerberus Cyber Sentinel alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel during the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.