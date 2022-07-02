CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.70. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,066 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CESDF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.