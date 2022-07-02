CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.70. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,066 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on CESDF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.