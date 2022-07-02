Chad L. Stephens Purchases 30,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

