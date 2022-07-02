Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $218.83 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.