Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.30. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 174,502 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.32% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

