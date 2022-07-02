Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.30. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 174,502 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Check-Cap Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEK)
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
