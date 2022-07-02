Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

