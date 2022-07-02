Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average of $211.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

