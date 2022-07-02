Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.