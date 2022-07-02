Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

