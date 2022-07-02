Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

