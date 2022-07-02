Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$1.20. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 5,899 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$12.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

