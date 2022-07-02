Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as low as C$1.20. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 5,899 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$12.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)
