Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $510,236,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

CFG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

