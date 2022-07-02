Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.32. Citizens shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 73,880 shares.

CIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 15.59%.

In other news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 118,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.