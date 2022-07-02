Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)
